NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Zion Styles had 19 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 80-64 victory over Morgan State on Thursday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Styles shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Hawks (16-12). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added nine rebounds and four steals. Kevon Voyles and Troy Hupstead both recorded 11 points.

Isaiah Burke led the way for the Bears (15-16) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Morgan State also got 11 points and four steals from Rob Lawson. Kameron Hobbs also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.