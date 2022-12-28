NEW YORK (AP)Da’Shawn Phillip had 21 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Columbia 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Phillip shot 7 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hawks (6-7). Kevon Voyles added 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Zinou Bedri led the Lions (5-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Zavian McLean added 13 points for Columbia. In addition, Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.