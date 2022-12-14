BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Alijah Martin scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Florida Atlantic over Saint Thomas (Fla.) 97-74 on Wednesday night.

Martin added five rebounds for the Owls (9-1). Nicholas Boyd scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Johnell Davis finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. The Owls picked up their eighth straight win.

Dalon Dean finished with 28 points for the Bobcats. James Harris added 11 points for Saint Thomas. In addition, D’Andre Johnson finished with 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.