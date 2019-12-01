Martin lifts Charlotte past SC-Upstate 83-47

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Malik Martin had 16 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers easily defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-47 on Saturday.

Jahmir Young and Jordan Shepherd added 12 points apiece for the 49ers. Cooper Robb and Drew Edwards chipped in 11 points each.

Bryson Mozone led SC Upstate with nine points.

Charlotte (3-3) matches up against UNC-Asheville at home on Tuesday. South Carolina Upstate (1-7) plays Eastern Kentucky at home on Tuesday.

