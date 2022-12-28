BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points as Samford beat Mercer 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Marshall also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-7). Logan Dye was 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 23 points. Nathan Johnson shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs ended a seven-game slide with the victory.

The Bears (7-7) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Mercer also got 16 points from Michael Zanoni. In addition, Kamar Robertson finished with 15 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Samford visits Citadel while Mercer hosts Chattanooga.

