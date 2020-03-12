Marshall beats UTEP 86-78 in Conference USA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 26 points as sixth-seeded Marshall beat No. 11 seed UTEP 86-78 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Marshall (17-15) will play third-seeded Louisiana Tech in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Jarrod West had 10 points.

Bryson Williams had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Miners (17-15). Jordan Lathon scored a season-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds and six assists. Souley Boum had 13 points and eight rebounds.

