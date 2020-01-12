Marrow goes for 30 points and Hampton sacks Longwood

NCAA Basketball
HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Jermaine Marrow matched his season high with 30 points as Hampton edged past Longwood 83-80 on Saturday night.

Davion Warren had 16 points for Hampton (7-9, 2-1 Big South), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Ben Stanley added 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. His 13 boards matched a career high he’s previously twice accomplished. Greg Heckstall added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Shabooty Phillips had 19 points for the Lancers (6-11, 1-3). Juan Munoz added 17 points and Heru Bligen had 11 points.

Hampton matches up against Winthrop at home on Thursday. Longwood plays Presbyterian at home on Thursday.

