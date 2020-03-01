Marquette holds on to beat No. 16 DePaul women 90-83

MILWAUKEE (AP)Lauren Van Kleunen scored 22 points and Selena Lott scored 20 and Marquette beat No. 16-ranked DePaul 90-83 on Sunday.

Jordan King added 16 points and Altia Anderson scored 10 with 12 rebounds. The Golden Eagles finished Big East Conference play, winning 10 of 12.

Isabelle Spingola’s layup with 7:21 remaining put Marquette ahead 76-54. The Blue Demons then outscored Marquette 24-7 over the next six minutes. Lexi Held’s 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining brought DePaul to 83-78, but Marquette made 5 of 6 foul shots and Van Kleunen’s made a layup with 27 seconds left squashing the threat.

Marquette (22-7, 13-5) seized control in the second quarter as Lott scored 12 of the Golden Eagles’ 23 points. They led 50-34 at halftime.

Held led DePaul (25-5, 15-3) with 25 points, Kelly Campbell scored 15 and Deja Church 14 with 10 rebounds. Chante Stonewall added 12 points and Sonya Morris 11.

DePaul ends regular-season play with a two-game losing streak in which it surrendered an average of 83 points a game.

