ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Patrick Gardner had 18 points in Marist’s 69-57 win over Saint Peter’s on Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Red Foxes, the No. 11 seed into the tournament, will face top-seeded Iona in Saturday’s championship game.

Gardner also contributed 11 rebounds for the Red Foxes (10-19). Javon Cooley added 10 points while shooting 2 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Noah Harris finished 1 of 3 from 3-point range and 7 for 11 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jaylen Murray finished with 14 points for the Peacocks (12-17). Mouhamed Sow added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Saint Peter’s. Jayden Saddler also had eight points.

Marist took the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Gardner led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 41-20 at the break. Marist was outscored by Saint Peter’s in the second half by nine points, with Gardner scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.