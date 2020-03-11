Marin scores 19 to lead Southern Utah past Idaho in Big Sky

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Dre Marin posted 19 points as Southern Utah got past Idaho 75-69 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Seventh-seeded Southern Utah will try to break a two-game losing streak to Northern Colorado, a No. 2 seed, on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

John Knight III added 16 points for Southern Utah (17-15). Cameron Oluyitan scored 12 points, and Andre Adams had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Idaho (8-24) was led by Trevon Allen, who scored 30-plus for the third straight game. He had 35 points on 11-of-23 shooting just days after scoring 32 points in a loss to Weber State and 33 in a win over Idaho State.

Ja’Vary Christmas added 10 points for Idaho and Damen Thacker had nine rebounds.

