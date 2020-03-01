Marfo’s double-double paces Quinnipiac past Marist 71-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Kevin Marfo scored 10 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and added five assists and four blocked shots, leading Quinnipiac to a 71-52 start-to-finish win over Marist on Sunday.

Rich Kelly had 17 points for Quinnipiac (14-15, 9-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aaron Falzon added 13 points and Jacob Rigoni 12.

The Red Foxes’ 29.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Quinnipiac opponent this season.

Braden Bell had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-21, 6-13). Tyler Sagl added 10 points. Tyler Saint-Furcy had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Quinnipiac defeated Marist 63-58 on Jan. 3. Quinnipiac finishes out the regular season against Iona on the road on Wednesday. Marist matches up against Canisius at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.