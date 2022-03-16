SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As March Madness approaches, Siouxlanders may be tempted to put some of their money on the line.

The NCAA basketball tournament starts tomorrow and a local therapist said Siouxlander should pay attention to the warning signs that their gambling might be getting out of hand.

Cindi Prather, a counselor at Heartland Counseling Services in South Sioux City, said people need to watch out for how much money and time they’re devoting to gambling.

“Is it taking away from other people, other activities? Is this something that is an obsession?” Prather questioned.

Prather said other warning signs included borrowing money to gamble and trying to hide gambling habits from friends and family.