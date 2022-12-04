ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Chris Manon’s 12 points helped Cornell defeat Lafayette 73-68 on Sunday.

Manon had six rebounds for the Big Red (7-1). Nazir Williams scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Greg Dolan shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Big Red.

Kyle Jenkins led the Leopards (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Leo O’Boyle added 14 points and four assists for Lafayette. In addition, T.J. Berger finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.