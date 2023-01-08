NEW YORK (AP)Anthony Nelson’s 24 points helped Manhattan defeat Niagara 64-59 on Sunday.

Nelson was 10 of 18 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line for the Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Brennen shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to add 13 points. Josh Roberts shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles (9-6, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Lance Erving added eight points for Niagara.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Manhattan visits Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara hosts Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.