SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Malachi Smith, one of the top players available in the transfer portal, signed Thursday with Gonzaga.

Smith’s decision followed news this week that Gonzaga starters Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton have all decided to return to play another season with the Zags.

Smith was the Southern Conference player of the year and averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals per game last year at Chattanooga.

The 6-foot-4 guard will be a junior next season.

”Malachi is going to be a great addition to our program,” coach Mark Few said. ”He does a lot of really good things on the floor, but his experience and leadership will also be huge.”

Smith joins a Bulldogs squad that advanced to its seventh straight Sweet 16 last season, the longest active streak in the nation.