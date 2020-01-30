Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Iowa before caucuses

Mahoney’s 29 points leads Boston University past Loyola (MD)

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Max Mahoney scored 29 points with 10 rebounds and Javante McCoy scored 24 and Boston University beat Loyola (MD) 92-77 on Wednesday.

Jonas Harper added 14 as Boston University won its second straight and fourth over their last six.

The Terriers (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League), who never trailed, built a 16-6 lead before Loyola used a 16-9 run to get within 25-22 on a pair of free throws by Andrew Kostecka with 9:34 before halftime. Mahoney responded with a pair of layups and two foul shots and Boston University outscored the Greyhounds 19-12 and led by 10 at intermission. Mahoney’s layup with 8:15 left made it 78-57 with 8:15 left.

Jaylin Andrews and Kostecka each scored 17, Isaiah Hart scored 14 and Kavaughn Scott 12. The Greyhounds (9-13, 1-8) have lost eight straight.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.