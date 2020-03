Mahoney carries Boston U. past Bucknell 64-61 in Patriot

BOSTON (AP)Max Mahoney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Walter Whyte added 16 and 10 and third-seeded Boston University beat seventh-seeded Bucknell 64-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament on Sunday.

Avi Toomer scored inside with 43 seconds left to pull the Bison within three. Javante McCoy missed a 3 for the Terriers late in the shot clock and Toomer came up empty on a tying 3 with five seconds left.

Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one but a fullcourt heave was well short for the Bison, who knocked off No. 2 seed American in the quarterfinals.

The Terriers (20-13) travel to face league champion Colgate on Wednesday for an NCAA berth. BU last made the conference final in 2013 and won its last title in 2011.

Javante McCoy had 12 points and eight assists for Boston University (20-13). Jo

Toomer scored a career-high 23 points in his last game for the Bison (14-20) and Jimmy Sotos added 10.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com