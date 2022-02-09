ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Brandon Mahan posted 19 points and nine rebounds as UCF edged past Wichita State 71-66 on Tuesday night.

Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for UCF (14-8, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 11 points and nine rebounds. Darius Perry had 10 points.

Tyson Etienne had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Shockers (12-9, 3-6). Craig Porter Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Dexter Dennis had 11 points and six rebounds.

Ricky Council IV, who was second on the Shockers in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, was held to only five points. He hit 17% from beyond the arc (1 of 6).

Wichita State defeated UCF 84-79 on Jan. 26.

