Maddox Jr. lifts CS Fullerton over Pacific 66-57

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Tray Maddox Jr. had 21 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Pacific 66-57 on Saturday.

E.J. Anosike had 14 points and eight rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (4-4).

Alphonso Anderson had 18 points for the Tigers (4-5). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 12 points. Pierre Crockrell II had seven assists.

