Maddox Jr. leads Cal State Fullerton past N. Arizona 73-56

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Tray Maddox Jr. registered 14 points as Cal State Fullerton got past Northern Arizona 73-56 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Anosike had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Vincent Lee had 11 points.

Jalen Cone had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (3-4). Spencer Roberts added 11 points.

