MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Brock Mackenzie scored 30 points as Idaho State beat Idaho 95-91 in overtime on Saturday.

Mackenzie was 11-of-19 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bengals (8-14, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Brayden Parker totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Austin Smellie buried all three of his shots from beyond the arc and scored 11.

Isaac Jones finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Vandals (8-15, 2-8). Divant’e Moffitt added 23 points and five assists. Trey Smith scored 13.

Maleek Arington’s three-point play with 24 seconds left in overtime put the Bengals on top for good. Moffitt’s layup with four seconds left tied the game at 81 and forced overtime.

NEXT UP

Up next for Idaho State is a Saturday match-up with Weber State at home, while Idaho visits Portland State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.