POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Brock Mackenzie scored 25 points as Idaho State beat Northern Arizona 79-53 on Thursday.

Mackenzie shot 10 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bengals (4-10). Miguel Tomley scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Brayden Parker finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (4-10) with 15 points. Xavier Fuller added 13 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Jalen Cole had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado while Northern Arizona visits Weber State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.