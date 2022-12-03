BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Josh Mack hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Andrew Sims scored 22 points, and Stonehill beat Binghamton 69-66 on Saturday night.

After Binghamton’s Jacob Falko made a tying jumper with five seconds to go, Stonehill passed twice up the left side and Mack took the second pass, dribbled to the 3-point arc and launched the game-winning shot.

Sims shot 5 of 12 from the field and 11 for 13 from the line for the Skyhawks (4-6). Isaiah Burnett added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Max Zegarowski finished with 12 points. Mack, a backup guard, scored seven points.

The Bearcats (3-5) were led by Falko with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Binghamton also got 15 points from John McGriff. Miles Gibson recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.