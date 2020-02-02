Lutete sends UMass Lowell past New Hampshire 77-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Christian Lutete scored 23 points and Obadiah Noel 21 and UMass Lowell held off New Hampshire for a 77-75 win on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Marque Maultsby tied it at 75 with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left. Meekness Payne fouled Lutete who went to the foul line and made both shots. Chris Lester missed a 3 attempt for New Hampshire to end the game.

Josh Gantz added 11 points for the River Hawks (9-14, 3-5 America East Conference).

Kalil Thomas’s 3-pointer with 10:14 before intermission broke a tie at 16, Noel followed with a 3 and a layup and the River Hawks never trailed again.

Jayden Martinez scored 18 points for New Hampshire (10-11, 3-5), which saw its two-game win streak end. Maultsby added 15, Lester 13 and Nick Guadarrama 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.