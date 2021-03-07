Lundy’s 31 points boosts Penn St. over Maryland 66-61

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Seth Lundy scored 31 points – one away from matching his career high – and Penn State rallied to stun Maryland 66-61 on Sunday night.

Lundy made 11 of Penn State’s 19 field goals. Lundy entered Sunday’s contest having scored 30 total points in the last seven games.

Eric Ayala sank a pair of foul shots to put Maryland ahead 57-51 with 2:51 remaining. Lundy followed with 3-pointer, John Harrar made two free throws, and Lundy’s contested jumper in the lane with 1:23 left gave Penn State (10-13, 7-12 Big Ten Conference) its first lead and they never trailed again.

Myreon Jones added 17 points for the Nittany Lions.

Maryland (15-12, 9-11) built a 12-0 lead while the Nittany Lions missed their first nine shot attempts. Ayala’s 3-pointer with 5:33 before halftime gave Maryland a 29-13 lead.

Lundy scored Penn State’s first 11 points, and Izaiah Brockington’s layup with 7:20 left before halftime marked the first basket registered by anyone other than Lundy. Despite that, a 10-0 Penn State run in less than two minutes brought the Nittany Lions to within 29-23.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Terrapins, Ayala scored 14 and Darryl Morsell 10.

Penn State starts conference tournament play in Indianapolis on Wednesday as the No. 11 seed and will face 14th-seeded Nebraska.

The Terrapins will start conference tournament play on Thursday as the No. 8 seed and will face ninth seed Michigan State.

