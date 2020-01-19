Closings
Lucas scores 20 points as Milwaukee gets past Oakland 73-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP)Te’Jon Lucas had 20 points as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Oakland 73-68 on Saturday night.

Courtney Brown Jr. had 12 points for Milwaukee (9-10, 4-3 Horizon League). Darius Roy added 11 points. DeAndre Abram had eight rebounds.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 2-5). Brad Brechting added 12 points. Blake Lampman had 10 points.

Milwaukee faces Youngstown State on the road on Thursday. Oakland faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Thursday.

