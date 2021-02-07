Loyola of Chicago beats Evansville 69-58, 10th win in a row

CHICAGO (AP)Aher Uguak scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Loyola of Chicago to a 69-58 win over Evansville on Sunday, the Ramblers 10th straight victory.

Braden Norris scored 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting for Loyola of Chicago (17-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Krutwig added 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added six assists. Keith Clemons had 11 points.

The Ramblers were 58% shooting for the game and held Evansville to 17 points in the first half.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (8-10, 6-6). Jawaun Newton added 16 points. Noah Frederking had 14 points.

The Ramblers defeated Evansville 68-55 on Saturday.

