BALTIMORE (AP)Tyson Commander had 17 points in Loyola Maryland 73-70 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Lafayette’s Devin Hines missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a chance to tie it. The Greyhounds’ Kenneth Jones made a pair of foul shots with 15 seconds left for the three-point advantage.

Deon Perry was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line to add 17 points. Alonso Faure finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points for the Greyhounds (10-18, 5-10 Patriot League).

Josh Rivera finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Leopards (9-19, 7-8). CJ Fulton added 16 points, eight assists and two steals for Lafayette. Kyle Jenkins also had 11 points and two steals.

Loyola visits Navy on Saturday. Lafayette travels to Army on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.