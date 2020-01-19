Closings
Love lifts Wright St. past Youngstown St. 79-72

NCAA Basketball
DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Loudon Love scored 21 points and had nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Wright State beat Youngstown State 79-72 on Saturday night for its sixth straight home victory.

Bill Wampler scored 16 points, Cole Gentry had 11 and Tanner Holden grabbed 13 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League), who committed just six turnovers and shot 41% from the floor (27 of 66).

Donel Cathcart III scored 21 points and Darius Quisenberry had 19 with six assists for the Penguins (11-9, 4-3), who shot 38% (26 of 69). Naz Bohannon scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.

Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Youngstown State plays Milwaukee at home on Thursday.

