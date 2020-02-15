Lovan, Butler combine for 44 and UAB tops Middle Tennessee

NCAA Basketball
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Tavin Lovan and Will Butler combined for 44 points, leading four into double figures as UAB defeated Middle Tennessee 79-66 on Saturday.

Lovan scored 22 with six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Blazers (16-11, 7-7 Conference USA). He was 7-for-12 shooting and made 8-for-11 at the line. Butler scored a career-high 20, a perfect 6-for-6 at the line, where the Blazers were 23-for-31. Makhtar Gueye added 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting and Jalen Benjamin added 10 points with four assists.

C.J. Jones scored 14 points to lead the Blue Raiders (6-21, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Donovan Sims added 14 points with five rebounds and three assists. Anthony Crump had 10 points.

Conference USA will announce a draw on Sunday for a round-robin over the final four games of the regular season. Teams will play within their groups to determine seeding to the conference tournament.

