Louisville guard Darius Perry transferring for final season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville guard Darius Perry will transfer to another school for his final college season after starting 26 games as a junior.

The 6-foot-2 Perry averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game for the No. 15 Cardinals this season. He made nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts, including 20 of 49 (41%) in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Perry was also chosen to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third consecutive year.

The Marietta, Georgia, native is scheduled to graduate in May and said in a release Monday night that ”regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said the program appreciated Perry’s contributions over three years and wished him the best for his final season.

