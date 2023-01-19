RUSTON, La. (AP)Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Crawford added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 85-74 on Thursday night.

Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Crawford scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford was 5-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5) were led in scoring by Jamarion Sharp, who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points and eight assists for Western Kentucky. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton had 11 points apiece.

Keaston Willis scored nine points in the first half for Louisiana Tech, who trailed 37-35 at the break. Louisiana Tech outscored Western Kentucky by two points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 74-74. Isaiah Crawford finished 2 of 3 from the field on the way to his five points in the overtime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee while Western Kentucky hosts Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.