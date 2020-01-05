Louisiana-Lafayette snaps 6-game streak, beats Troy 79-62

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Mylik Wilson had 18 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette snapped a six-game losing streay by beating Troy 79-62 in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday night.

Dou Gueye added 16 points, Cedric Russell scored 15 and Tirus Smith had 15 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Ty Gordon had 15 points for the Trojans (5-10, 1-3). Darian Adams added 15 points and six rebounds.

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-9, 1-3)takes on Appalachian State on the road on Monday. Troy plays Texas State on the road on Monday.

