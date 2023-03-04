PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Jordan Brown had 16 points and 13 rebounds in Louisiana’s 67-49 victory against Georgia Southern on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Terence Lewis II scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (23-7, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Dalcourt had 11 points.

Andrei Savrasov led the Eagles (16-15, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kaden Archie added 10 points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Jalen Finch finished with eight points and three steals.

Louisiana took the lead with 17:01 left in the first half and never looked back. Lewis led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-24 at the break. Louisiana pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Georgia Southern by three points in the final half, as Michael Thomas led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.