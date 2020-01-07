Lott lifts South Alabama past Texas-Arlington 66-54

NEW YORK (AP)Princeton coach Carla Berube knew she inherited a really good team when she took over the Tigers this year after Courtney Banghart left to coach North Carolina.

The Tigers have been to the NCAA Tournament eight times in the past 10 years. They are led by two-time Ivy League Player of the Year Bella Alarie as well as many other talented players. Princeton has won 12 of its first 13 games with the lone loss coming in overtime at Iowa.