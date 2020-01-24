Lord lifts Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson in 2OT, 74-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ANDOVER, Md. (AP)Jaleel Lord took a feed from Idris Joyner and drilled a 3-point field goal with five seconds left in the second overtime period to lift Merrimack to a 74-71 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Lord scored at the basket with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force the first overtime.

The Warriors built a seven-point lead in the first half only to see the Knights roar back in the second half. Neither team led by more than a field goal in the first overtime period and Lord’s 3-pointer marked the biggest margin of either extra period.

Joyner finished with 21 point and nine rebounds to lead Merrimack (13-8, 7-1 Northeastern Conference). Lord finished with 20 points after hitting 6 of 12 from long range, and Jordan Minor added 11 points and eight boards.

Kaleb Bishop scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Fairleigh Dickinson (4-14, 2-5). Elyjah Williams added 11 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.