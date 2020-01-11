Lofton leads St. Bonaventure over Fordham 64-44

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Kyle Lofton scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure pulled away in the second half to beat Fordham 64-44 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Fordham closed to 45-40 with 9:05 to play before Jaren English’s two free throws ignited a 19-4 Bonnies’ run.

English scored 16 points and made six assists and Osun Osunniyi grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bonnies (11-5, 3-0), who led 38-24 at halftime and held the Rams to 24% shooting from the field, the worst mark by a Saint Bonaventure opponent this season.

Dominick Welch and Bobby Planutis scored nine apiece for St. Bonaventure. Lofton made seven assists.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Saint Bonaventure totaled 26 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the home team, while Fordham’s 20 second-half points marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

Ivan Raut hit 4 of 12 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Rams (6-9, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Jalen Cobb scored eight points and made four assists.

Saint Bonaventure takes on UMass on Wednesday. Fordham faces Duquesne on the road on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com