Littles scores 18 to lead North Alabama over NJIT 72-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Emanuel Littles scored 14 of his career-high 18 points in the second half and grabbed 13 rebounds off the bench to lift North Alabama to a 72-65 win over NJIT on Thursday night.

C.J. Brim added 11 points for the Lions (12-16, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference) and Mervin James and Jamari Blackmon 10 points apiece.

Zach Cooks had 25 points for the Highlanders (8-20, 5-10). San Antonio Brinson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Souleymane Diakite had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

. North Alabama defeated NJIT 78-74 on Jan. 30. North Alabama finishes out the regular season against Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Saturday. NJIT finishes out the regular season against Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.