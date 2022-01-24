TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Keith Littles posted 18 points as Florida A&M edged past Jackson State 67-64 on Monday night.

Bryce Moragne had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (7-11, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fifth straight game. MJ Randolph added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Jones had eight rebounds.

Justin Brown had 13 points for the Tigers (4-14, 2-5). Jonas James III added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

