Lipscomb survives late rally to hold off Navy, 65-61

NCAA Basketball
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Lipscomb held off a late rally to win its third straight game against Navy, 65-61 on Friday night.

The Bisons have played the Midshipmen in each of the last three season and won all three match-ups.

Lipscomb held a 10-point advantage with just under three minutes to play, 64-54. A jumper by Greg Summers and 3-pointer from Cam Davis sandwiched around a Luke Loehr layup cut the Navy deficit to three with 1:23 left, but the Midshipmen would not score again.

Asadullah averages a double-double, entering the game averaging 13.3 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game, but struggled offensively in a loss to Belmont Wednesday.

KJ Johnson scored 18 points to lead Lipscomb (2-4), with Miles Miller contributing 14 points and six assists.

John Carter, Jr. led Navy (2-3) with 16 points. Davis hit 3 of 6 from distance and added 15 points while dishing four assists. Summers added 12 points and grabbed nine boards.

