Lin scores 19 to lead Bryant past Navy 60-45

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Benson Lin had a career-high 19 points as Bryant defeated Navy 60-45 on Monday night.

Adam Grant had 12 points for Bryant (5-4). Hall Elisias recorded eight rebounds and eight blocks.

John Carter Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (4-4). Evan Wieck added 12 points and Greg Summers had six rebounds.

Cam Davis, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Midshipmen, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Bryant plays Columbia at home on Friday. Navy faces Marist at home on Saturday.

