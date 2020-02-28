Liberty clinches at least share of Atlantic Sun title

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Caleb Homesley had 26 points as Liberty clinched at least a share of the Atlantic Sun title won its eighth straight game, beating Kennesaw State 76-52 on Thursday night.

Homesley made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Scottie James had 14 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (27-3, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which is a game ahead of second-place North Florida. The Ospreys (13-3) have concluded their regular season.

Bryson Lockley had 15 points for the Owls (1-27, 0-15), whose losing streak reached 19 games. Antonio Spencer added 10 points. Tyler Hooker had six assists.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 83-45 on Jan. 30.

Liberty finishes out the regular season against Lipscomb on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State finishes out the regular season against NJIT at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.