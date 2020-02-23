Liberty blasts Stetson for seventh-straight win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Caleb Homesley scored 22 points and Liberty extended its win streak to seven games beating Stetson 77-49 on Saturday.

The Flames built a 19-7 lead and never trailed. They led 34-17 at halftime on the strength of 52% shooting. Liberty finished 27-of-53 shooting (50.9%) despite just of 8 of 26 from beyond the arc. Darius McGhee had 12 points for Liberty (26-3, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 12.

Jahlil Rawley had 12 points for the Hatters (15-14, 9-5) and Joel Kabimba added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Flames leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Liberty 48-43 on Jan. 25. Liberty takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday. Stetson plays North Florida at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.