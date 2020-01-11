Lexi Held leads No. 15 DePaul women over Seton Hall 85-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Lexi Held had 21 points and six steals, Kelly Campbell had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and No. 15 DePaul beat Seton Hall 85-68 on Friday night.

Sonya Morris added 18 points for the Blue Demons (14-2, 4-0 Big East). Chante Stonewall scored 16 points and Deja Church had 13 points.

DePaul pulled away with a 14-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, capped by Held’s layup to make it 76-59 with 6:19 left in the fourth.

The Pirates (10-6, 3-2) led 18-10 in the first quarter. The Blue Demons tied it at 22 before the end of the period and took the lead for good on Held’s 3-pointer that made it 25-24 early in the second.

Barbara Johnson led Seton Hall with 17 points. Alexis Lewis added 12 points and Desiree Elmore 11.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.