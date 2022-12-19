MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Maxwell Lewis had 26 points and Pepperdine beat Cal State Los Angeles 92-69 on Monday night.

Lewis had five assists and three steals for the Waves (6-5). Jevon Porter added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had six rebounds. Boubacar Coulibaly shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Alexander Sokol, who recorded 20 points. Deuce Walker and Shane Bell each had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.