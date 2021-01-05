Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas 92-58 on Saturday night, snapping the Longhorns' five-game win streak.

Gondrezick posted on her Twitter account on Friday that her father, 57-year-old Grant Gondrezick, had died. He played at Pepperdine in the mid-80's and spent two seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.