Lewis carries Texas A&M-CC past Incarnate Word

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Tony Lewis had 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 78-70 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Lewis hit 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Myles Smith had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-17, 8-10 Southland Conference). Nolan Bertain added 10 points. Elijah Schmidt had eight rebounds.

Des Balentine had 18 points for the Cardinals (9-20, 6-12). Drew Lutz added 15 points. Keaston Willis had 13 points.

The Islanders improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Incarnate Word 68-47 on Jan. 25. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word plays Houston Baptist at home on Wednesday.

