Levi carries Texas Rio Grande Valley past Dixie State 82-49

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)No. 7 Texas A&M put its first loss of the season behind it in a big way with a 69-41 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Aggies (13-1, 4-1 SEC), coming off a 65-61 overtime loss at unranked LSU, scored the first five points against Mississippi State (8-4, 3-3) and never trailed, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.