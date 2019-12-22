Lever lifts Grand Canyon past E. Illinois 85-63

PHOENIX (AP)Alessandro Lever had 24 points as Grand Canyon romped past Eastern Illinois 85-63 on Saturday night.

Lever shot 10 for 13 from the floor and had seven rebounds and four assists.

Carlos Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (5-9). Lorenzo Jenkins added 16 points. Mikey Dixon had 15 points for the hosts.

Grand Canyon put up 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Josiah Wallace had 18 points for the Panthers (7-5). Mack Smith added 16 points and six rebounds. George Dixon had 10 points.

Grand Canyon plays Cal State Bakersfield on the road next Saturday. Eastern Illinois takes on Tennessee State on the road next Thursday.

