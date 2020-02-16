Lever lifts Grand Canyon past Chicago St. 71-47

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)Alessandro Lever posted 15 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Chicago State 71-47 on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (12-13, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Carlos Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds.

Amir Gholizadeh had 18 points for the Cougars (4-23, 0-12). Chicago State has lost 17 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the nation.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 78-64 on Jan. 16. Grand Canyon matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State plays California Baptist at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.